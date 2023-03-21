Daily Round-up Anti-war demonstrations held to reject US warmongering, militarism & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of an anti-war mobilization in the US, negotiations on the transitional government in Sudan, a planned strike by Palestinian prisoners, and a march in Mexico on the anniversary of the nationalization of oil resources

March 21, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at anti-war demonstrations held to reject US warmongering and militarism; Sudanese political factions reaching an agreement on transitional government; Palestinians prisoners deciding to launch a mass hunger strike, and Mexicans staging a rally to commemorate the 85th anniversary oil nationalization


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
