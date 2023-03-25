Daily Round-up | Protests against pension reforms intensify in France & other stories

March 25, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at intensifying protests against pension reforms in France; US airstrikes on Eastern Syria; protests in Uruguay against pension reforms, and condemnation of arrests of Kashmiri activist and scribe.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
