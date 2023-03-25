In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up, we look at intensifying protests against pension reforms in France; US airstrikes on Eastern Syria; protests in Uruguay against pension reforms, and condemnation of arrests of Kashmiri activist and scribe.
Daily Round-up | Protests against pension reforms intensify in France & other stories
In today’s episode, we bring you stories of protests against pension reforms in France and Uruguay, US airstrikes in Syria and condemnation of the arrest of a scribe and activist in Kashmir