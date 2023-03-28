The newly elected members of the National Assembly will assume office on April 19, and the same day, will elect the new President and Vice President of Cuba

On Monday March 27, the National Electoral Council of Cuba (CNE) announced the preliminary results of the legislative elections held in the country on Sunday March 26. Alina Balseiro, president of the CEN, reported that of the total 8,120,072 eligible voters, 6,164,876 or 75.92% exercised their right to vote.

Balseiro also reported that of the total ballots dropped in ballot boxes, 90.28% were valid, while 6.22% were blank and 3.50% were spoiled. She further reported that of the total valid ballots, 72.10% were votes for all proposed candidates, meanwhile 27.90% were for selective candidates. In this regard, Balseiro stated that the preliminary results validate the election of all the 470 candidates as members of the National Assembly of People’s Power, meeting the threshold of more than 50% of the valid votes.

The president of the CEN confirmed that the election day went by without incidents, and appreciated the environment of discipline, transparency and adherence to the truth during the day.

The CEN is expected to declare the final results of the parliamentary elections in the coming days.

The newly elected members of the National Assembly will assume office and begin exercising their functions on April 19. The same day, they will elect the new President and Vice President of the Republic, as well as the leadership body of the Assembly and the members of the Council of State, among others.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel welcomed the preliminary results and commended the strong turnout.

“We have been saying this since yesterday that we trust our people, who came out to defend the Revolution. Despite the draconian US measures, despite the fierce campaign and the calls for abstention, Cuba won with 75.92% turnout and 72.10% voted for all of us,” he said in a tweet.

“There are numbers that say more than words: 75.92% turnout and 72.10% united vote, in the midst of so many difficulties, is a clean home run,” he celebrated in another tweet.

“The people had the last word. There is only one way to respond to their vote, which is extraordinary in the current conditions of the nation and the world, it is to comply with the mandate of the people. The new National Assembly faces the enormous challenges of overcoming the current economic and social situation, legislating in permanent contact with those who elected us,” said the head of state in a Twitter thread.

International recognition and greetings

Bolivian President Luis Arce sent his greetings to the president and people of Cuba. “Greetings to President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the brotherly people of Cuba, who went to the polls to elect their National Assembly of People’s Power. Undoubtedly, it was an election day of great civility, in which unity, revolution and democracy won. Congratulations!,” tweeted Arce.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro also congratulated the Cuban people and their president on successful parliamentary elections, and reiterated his nation’s support for the Cuban Revolution.

“From the Bolivarian Homeland we celebrate with jubilation the heroic demonstration of the People of (José) Martí and Fidel (Castro), with a resounding majority participation of millions of Cubans in a virtuous electoral day, which ratifies, once again, the firm and vigorous support to the Revolutionary Project, an example, inspiration and guide for the Peoples of our Latin America, the Caribbean and the world,” said the Maduro government in a statement.

“We reiterate to the people of Cuba our fraternal and supportive commitment to the relationship of brotherhood between our peoples, whose historic destiny is to walk together through the ages raising the same flags for a better world,” the statement added.

The member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) also congratulated the Cuban people and government on the favorable election results.

“The election of the highest organ of power of the Cuban State is a clear message to the international community of the maturity and continuity of the Cuban Revolution and its principles. ALBA-TCP reiterates its congratulations to the people and government of Cuba on this new election and expresses its support to President Miguel Díaz-Canel and solidarity to the Cuban Revolution; as well as, wish them the greatest success in this new legislative period,” said the regional bloc in a statement.