Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty analyzes the tech startup bubble and explains how these start-ups raise money, and why it the sector remains one of the last avenues for finance capital to engage in speculation

Tech startups are supposed to hold the key to the future of the global economy. That is why tech companies today are amongst the most valuable in the world. In reality, their valuation is just a finance-fueled bubble, in search of the biggest fool.