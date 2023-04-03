The Startup bubble: How it works | With Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty analyzes the tech startup bubble and explains how these start-ups raise money, and why it the sector remains one of the last avenues for finance capital to engage in speculation

April 03, 2023 by Newsclick

Tech startups are supposed to hold the key to the future of the global economy. That is why tech companies today are amongst the most valuable in the world. In reality, their valuation is just a finance-fueled bubble, in search of the biggest fool.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
