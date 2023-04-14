Vajnai Attila, president of the Hungarian Workers’ Party 2006 – European Left, talks about the social crisis in Hungary and the policies of the right-wing Viktor Orbán government

Peoples Dispatch in conversation with Vajnai Attila, the president of the Hungarian Workers’ Party 2006 – European Left, regarding the political situation in Hungary, policies of the right-wing government led by Viktor Orbán, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Peoples Dispatch (PD): What is your evaluation of the incumbent Fidesz party-led government in Hungary headed by Viktor Orbán? How do you assess the policies of the government towards the working class and the general welfare of the population?

Vajnai Attila (VA): The incumbent government in Hungary is an extreme-right political body. Fidesz, as a party, has a neoliberal political line with conservative, so-called Christian-democratic ideological background with strong anti-communism and hate against migrants. They support big capital with low taxes and keep wages for workers on the low level.

PD: In your understanding, what helps the Fidesz party and Orbán to draw public support and continue in power? Which are the sections that support Orbán’s government and what are the reasons for it?

VA: In parliament and media, only right-wing and neo-liberal parties (in green, social democratic and other clothes) got representation. Generally, they have the same neo-liberal policy as Fidesz, but they use other rhetoric concerning the European Union (EU), Brussels, etc. The majority of voters can understand that the opposition will not change the main line of policy, and they are not aware of leftist alternatives. The economic crisis now helps extreme right parties which have demagogic and aggressive political messages.

PD: Europe is currently facing an acute cost of living crisis with soaring fuel and food prices brought on by the Russia-Ukraine war and profiteering by corporate energy suppliers. What has been the situation in Hungary? What are the government responses to tackle this?

VA: The government tries to keep under control energy prices for households, but they do not have enough money to help small and medium enterprises. It is because they are giving money to big companies and oligarchs. Hungarian society is in a social crisis and the government does not have enough resources to solve it because they don’t want to change the neoliberal energy model and tax system.

PD: The homophobic right-wing led by Orbán has been regarded as a bulwark of anti-communism, racism, and xenophobia in the region. What is your take on such policies pursued by the Fidesz party and their implications and influence in Hungary and other parts of Europe? How do you view the continuing tussle between Orbán and the EU leadership?

VA: Orbán is still one of the key figures of the far-right. He is using hate speech to turn the dissatisfaction of people against different minorities. It helped him to avoid a unity of the poor people against the system which caused this deep crisis. Big capital will continue to support Orbán, because for them profit comes first. The cloak of democracy is only for propaganda.

PD: What do you think about the intensified calls for further decommunization in Hungary and Eastern Europe? What has been the general attitude of the Hungarian people towards this campaign?

VA: Nowadays, people are not interested in these campaigns. We are suffering because of a social crisis, and the majority want to find an exit from this crisis. Of course, right wing parties and liberals will not stop their anti-communistic campaign, but it is not an effective way for them today.

PD: What about the leftist, anti-fascist forces in Hungary? What are the major factors that impede the formation of a popular left-wing political alternative in the county?

VA: The crisis of capitalism is creating a new situation. Every week, we have more and more possibilities to organize common left-wing actions. Growing inflation, social crisis, and collapse of public services are creating grounds for unifying the left in Hungary too.

PD: Could you highlight some of the major campaigns of the Hungarian Workers’ Party 2006 – European Left against the policies of the incumbent government and to benefit the working class?

VA: Our party organized a Leftist Festival last summer, and we had very successful forums. We collected many different leftist groups during this festival and we could form a common platform to continue building a left-wing alternative. We can fight together for social rights, such as the rights to housing, energy, and food.

PD: How do you see the new grassroots movement taking shape across Hungary for student-youth rights, affordable housing, climate justice, and other such issues?

VA: The system of education is a very important part of society. Since the 1990s, we see the changing of the system and the process of destruction of education. Low wages for teachers is a symbol of this bad process, and now this question has become a central question. We see a very positive phenomenon—a strengthening of the students’ movement to fight for the rights of their teachers. We see that the majority of students understand that their future depends on education, and without improving the level of knowledge we can not solve social crises or avoid a climate catastrophe. I believe that this new movement of students can be a foundation for future left-wing policy in our society.