The newly inaugurated members of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power, on Wednesday, April 19, re-elected Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez as President of the Republic for a second five-year term. The legislators, who took office early Wednesday, also re-elected Salvador Valdés Mesa as Vice President.

Alina Balseiro, president of the National Electoral Council of Cuba (CNE), reported that 459 of the 462 present lawmakers (97.66%) voted in favor of Díaz-Canel’s re-election. Meanwhile, 439 parliamentarians (93.4%) voted for Valdés Mesa’s reappointment.

Following the presentation of the candidacies, different members of parliament supported the proposals and discussed the qualities of both leaders. Several highlighted how the leaders led the country in the midst of adverse circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic and the intensification of the blockade imposed by the US. Throughout this time, they prioritized social policies, science and innovation.

Deputies also commended the work methods applied by the leaders, with visits to the territories, dialogue with the population, and permanent exchange of ideas with representatives of civil society, earning the respect and affection of the citizens.

They also expressed their approval of the foreign policy adopted by the government, which strengthened international alliances and integration mechanisms between Cuba and the world.

In his inauguration speech, President Díaz-Canel congratulated the members of parliament, elected for the tenth legislature by the people on March 26, and called on them to continue working for the people of Cuba.

“The 470 people who make up this Assembly do not win by having more money or by representing a certain political party, each one of us is here to defend the interests of the majority,” he said.

“We must focus on food production, efficiency of investment processes, the development of the socialist state enterprise, the complementarity of the different economic actors, and facing inflation,” he stressed.

Díaz-Canel thanked former president and the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Army General Raúl Castro, for his support and trust, and the Cuban people for their courage and loyalty. He vowed to strengthen democracy and Cuban society, emphasizing that “the Revolution is the method, the way to achieve the greatest possible justice and welfare.”

As stipulated by the constitution, following his re-election, the president proposed to ratify legislator Manuel Marrero Cruz as Prime Minister, taking into account that he administered the country in complex national and international situations. The majority of deputies approved the president’s proposal and reinstalled Marrero Cruz as PM.

Marrero Cruz vowed to govern with the people: “Although the challenges to overcome will not be less, we will maintain a system of government in the street, alongside the people, where the greatest difficulties lie.”

The Cuban prime minister pledged to implement measures to produce more goods, food and medicines, as well as combat abusive prices, reduce crime and corruption, and strengthen the response system to the population’s complaints. He also promised to consolidate the housing program and the development of the national electrical energy system.

The deputies were also responsible for electing the leadership body of the National Assembly as well as the members of the Council of State.

In this regard, the lawmakers re-elected Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández, Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Álvarez as the president, vice president and secretary of the National Assembly, respectively. They also elected the 18 members of the Council of State, with eight reelections and 10 new appointments.

On Thursday morning, April 20, on Twitter, President Díaz-Canel once again thanked the people for the overwhelming support that his government received during the last five years.

“Dear people, to whom I am proud to belong and always feel indebted, receive my respect, admiration and immense affection. I ratify that I will serve you with passion, commitment, without reluctance, to the last consequences,” tweeted Díaz-Canel.

“I am grateful for the congratulations and all the expressions of affection I received after my reelection as president of my beloved Cuba. The challenge remains enormous, but as I said yesterday in parliament, unity and victory are our hope,” he wrote in another tweet.