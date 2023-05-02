Trade union leaders from Africa call for renewed struggles on May Day

Leaders of workers’ organizations in Ghana, South Africa, and Guinea-Bissau, among others, talk about the significance of May Day and the way ahead for organized labor in the continent

May 02, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

This May Day, we bring you a special feature in collaboration with Pan African Television and Pan Africanism Today with voices of trade union leaders from Africa. Leaders of workers’ organizations in Ghana, South Africa, and Guinea-Bissau, among others, talk about the significance of May Day and the way ahead for organized labor in the continent.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
