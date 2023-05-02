This May Day, we bring you a special feature in collaboration with Pan African Television and Pan Africanism Today with voices of trade union leaders from Africa. Leaders of workers’ organizations in Ghana, South Africa, and Guinea-Bissau, among others, talk about the significance of May Day and the way ahead for organized labor in the continent.
Trade union leaders from Africa call for renewed struggles on May Day
