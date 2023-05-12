Two nurses’ trade unions in Portugal launched a one-day strike on International Nurses’ Day to fight for better staffing and working conditions. More protests are expected in the coming months with private sector nurses also likely to join in

The Portuguese Nurses Union (SEP) and the Democratic Union of Portuguese Nurses (Sindepor) went on a one-day strike on May 12, International Nurses’ Day. In addition to striking, the nurses also gathered in a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health in Lisbon.

The trade unions are taking action over grievances that have been left unaddressed for a long time. These include shortcomings of the current system in determining career paths and professional advancement, discrimination against nurses returning from maternity leave, and staff shortage.

Mário Macedo, nurse and health activist, told People’s Health Dispatch that by striking, nurses are trying to achieve better working conditions for all. At the moment, most nurses are forced to work extensive overtime to make up for the staff shortage. If successful, their actions will also benefit patients. “Safe and adequate staffing is synonymous with better quality in health and better health outcomes,” said Macedo.

The other major problem the nurses are protesting against is a lack of prospect for professional advancement. According to the trade unions, the existing evaluation system is not structured in a way to improve nursing as a profession or increase quality of care. Instead, it is organized in a way that leads to notable differences in incomes between various generations of nurses. The unions, said Macedo, are against the devaluation of all nurses’ work and demand a system that would adequately value everyone’s contribution to the health system.

The SEP had said in an earlier statement that they hoped the government would approach them to resolve the issues at hand in the shortest possible time. Failing that, the union is ready to scale up actions. “We will have an intense summer of union struggle, with several strikes and demonstrations. It should be noted that dissatisfaction has also reached the private sector. This year, there was the first strike of nurses in the private sector, with a participation of more than 60%. Nurses are now more united and aware of their importance,” said Macedo.

People’s Health Dispatch is a fortnightly bulletin published by the People’s Health Movement and Peoples Dispatch. For more articles and to subscribe to People’s Health Dispatch, click here.