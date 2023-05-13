In Turkish elections, will unprecedented legitimacy crisis bring down Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

Anıl Çınar of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Turkey explains the economic woes facing the Turkish people and the strategies of the capitalists over the years, and also talks about the role of Erdogan in these strategies.

Anıl Çınar of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Turkey talks about the elections that will be held on May 14. He explains the project of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP, the failure of the opposition over the years to pose a challenge, and the agenda of the communists.

He explains the economic woes facing the Turkish people and the strategies of the capitalists over the years, and also talks about the role of Erdogan in these strategies. He also analyzes the assault on Republican values and the concentration of power in the country.


