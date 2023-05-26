May 25 is African Liberation Day, marking the founding of the Organization of African Unity in 1963. 60 years later, the struggle against colonialism and neo-colonialism is not complete

60 years later, the struggle against colonialism and neo-colonialism is not complete. Africa continues to be a site for exploitation, both of its people and resources.

The past 60 years have seen glorious struggles for liberation and to this day, people across the continent continue the fight for justice, equity, and dignity. Leftist movements say that the path ahead is for a resolute struggle against capitalism and imperialism.