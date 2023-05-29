Abahlali baseMjondolo’s General Secretary Thapelo Mohapi talks about the true meaning of freedom for the masses of South Africa

Every year, April 27 is commemorated as Freedom Day in South Africa. It marks the first elections with universal voting rights after the fall of white supremacist apartheid rule, 29 years ago. However, for South Africa’s socialist militant shack dwellers’ movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo (AbM), the occasion is an expression of how poor and otherwise marginalized communities in the country remain profoundly unfree.

