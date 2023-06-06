Nigeria’s new President Bola Tinubu begins his term with fuel subsidies controversy

Nigerian journalist Chido Onumah analyzes the first days of the country’s new President Bola Tinubu, his announcement on ending subsidies, and the political climate in the country after the controversial elections

June 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Prominent Nigerian journalist Chido Onumah talks about the country’s new President Bola Tinubu. He explains the controversy Tinubu caused by announcing an end to fuel subsidies and the impact it had. Chido also explains the agenda or lack of it of the new President and the political climate in the country following the controversial election.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
