As India recovers from rail accident, questions arise abut staffing, safety measures

The horrific train accident in India, which led to the deaths of 275 people, has raised a number of questions about structural issues in the Indian Railways. These include the lack of adequate recruitment, and long working hours

June 09, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

275 people died and over 1,000 were injured in a horrific train accident in India on June 2. Preliminary reports indicate signalling issues as the reason for the crash. However, questions are arising about structural issues that remain unresolved in the Indian Railways which is the lifeline of the country.


