The charges against Chávez stem from the right-wing’s case against former President Pedro Castillo who has been imprisoned since December 2022

On Tuesday, June 20, the Peruvian National Police arrested former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez for the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy against the state. Chávez was arrested at her home in the southern city of Tacna after the Supreme Court ordered 18 months of pre-trial detention for her. The charges against Chávez stem from the attempt by ousted former President Pedro Castillo to dissolve the Congress and rule by decree in December 2022 in the face of a coordinated right-wing attack.

Judge César San Martín, the head of the National Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court, issued the arrest warrant for Chávez after accepting the request made by the Prosecutor’s Office for her preventive detention for her alleged participation in Castillo’s announcement regarding the dissolution of Congress. At the same time, Judge Martín turned down the request for the arrest of former interior minister Willy Huerta and former foreign trade and tourism minister Roberto Sánchez in the case. The court ordered Huerta and Sánchez to regularly appear before the court and prohibited them from leaving the country.

Chávez, a lawyer, has repeatedly denied participating in or having knowledge of Castillo’s decision, as have other former ministers who are under investigation. On Wednesday, June 21, Chávez’s legal team announced that it will appeal the measure to the Constitutional Court to revert the preventive detention.

Following the ruling, Chávez spoke in a live stream on her Tik Tok account saying she was “calm” and waiting for the Police. She also said that she was not alone “but accompanied by millions of people.”

In April, Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, the head of the Preparatory Investigation division of the Supreme Court, rejected the Prosecutor’s original request to imprison Chávez. Judge Checkley ordered the three former ministers to pay a fine of 100,000 soles or USD 26,000 as bail.

The Prosecutor’s Office’s complaint against Chávez and others originates from some photos revealed in March in which Castillo is allegedly seen speaking with them moments prior to his speech in which he announced the dissolution of Congress.

On December 7, 2022, Castillo decreed the temporary dissolution of Congress, called for fresh parliamentary elections, and installed an “emergency government” to rule the country ahead of a vote on an impeachment motion against him in the parliament. Immediately after his announcement, the opposition-led Congress rapidly voted to oust Castillo and the police subsequently arrested him.

Castillo’s forcible removal and illegal arrest brought tens of thousands of citizens, mostly those from the long-neglected countryside of Peru who feel deeply represented by Castillo, to the streets. Protesters have demanded Castillo’s release, de facto president Dina Boluarte’s resignation, the closure of the right-wing-dominated Congress, new general elections, and a new constitution.

The current government led by President Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s former vice president, has responded to them with a strong security clampdown. According to reports from local media and human rights organizations, an estimated 50 to 70 people were killed in violent repression by police and military forces in the three months of social protests between December 2022 and February 2023.

On May 3, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) confirmed in its report that 57 people died in these protests, and said that the state’s response to demonstrators was characterized by the “disproportionate, indiscriminate and lethal use of force.” It added that in some cases, the actions could be classified as “extrajudicial executions” and “massacres.”

Nevertheless, Boluarte, supported by the far-right and right-wing parties, has denied her responsibility in the deaths and abuses committed by the state security forces during the protests.

Chávez’s arrest came at a time when various Indigenous and peasant organizations, diverse social movements and trade unions are organizing to once again return to the streets to demand Boluarte’s resignation and new elections. A third massive march in the capital, known as the ‘Toma de Lima’ or ‘Takeover of Lima’, has been called for July 19. Tens of thousands of people from all regions of Peru are expected to arrive in Lima to partake in it.

Last week, Boluarte harshly criticized the announcement of new social protests against her government. She even ruled out the possibility of stepping down and organizing early elections.

On Thursday, June 22, Chávez condemned her arrest as an attempt to silence those critical of the ruling government. “Today it is Betssy Chávez, tomorrow it may be you. What we must not allow is the use of the “justice system” to silence those of us who are uncomfortable with the regime in power, the one that works in collusion with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Judicial Power and the servient press,” she wrote in a tweet.

“Despite all their attempts to silence us, they will not succeed. That is why I take this opportunity to invite all of Peru to come out on July 19 to the national march. We must take over Lima and remove the corrupt regime from power. The struggle continues for the good of Peru,” she added.

Left political activist Lucia Alvites condemned Chávez’s arrest stating: “Not one person detained for the more than 70 compatriots assassinated, more than six months since the massacres carried out by the Boluarte dictatorship, and meanwhile they announce prison for Betssy Chávez.”