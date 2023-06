Former Indian diplomat M.K. Bhadrakumar analyzes the coup attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner group. He maintains that Russian intelligence was aware of the possibility of this insurrection attempt and Prigozhin’s likely ties to western spy agencies

Ambassador Bhadrakumar also details Prigozhin’s rise and fall and links it to how Putin has dealt with oligarchs over the years. He addresses the question of whether these developments will have any impact on the Ukraine war.