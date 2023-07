200 delegates from political parties and people’s movements have gathered for the “Dilemmas of Humanity: Pan African Dialogues to Build Socialism” conference. The delegates talk about why this conference is important and the socialist path forward for the challenges faced by the continent

Between July 17-20, 200 people from across the African continent will gather in Bela-Bela, South Africa for the “Dilemmas of Humanity: Pan African Dialogues to Build Socialism” conference.

Representing nearly 40 organizations and movements in struggle, the conference presents a space for people on the frontlines to deliberate on the crises of capitalism, and to chart a concrete path towards socialism.