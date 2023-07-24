As the president of Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his State of the Nation Address, we spoke to leaders of the Health Alliance for Democracy (HEAD) on how the people of the country have assessed the first year of the Marcos’ administration.

As the president of Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his State of the Nation Address, we spoke to leaders of the Health Alliance for Democracy (HEAD) on how the people of the country have assessed the first year of the Marcos’ administration.

HEAD’s Chairperson Dr. Delen Dela Paz and Secretary-General Albert Pascual talk about the state of the economy of the country, the impact on health sector, Marcos Jr’s policy towards military relations with the US, the continuing war on drugs, and how the people are continuing to organize and resist.