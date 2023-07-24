State of the nation of Philippines: People give Marcos Jr’s administration a failing grade

As the president of Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his State of the Nation Address, we spoke to leaders of the Health Alliance for Democracy (HEAD) on how the people of the country have assessed the first year of the Marcos’ administration.

July 24, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

As the president of Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his State of the Nation Address, we spoke to leaders of the Health Alliance for Democracy (HEAD) on how the people of the country have assessed the first year of the Marcos’ administration.

HEAD’s Chairperson Dr. Delen Dela Paz and Secretary-General Albert Pascual talk about the state of the economy of the country, the impact on health sector, Marcos Jr’s policy towards military relations with the US, the continuing war on drugs, and how the people are continuing to organize and resist.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print