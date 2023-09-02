Niger and the Sahel are pushing back against insecurity, exploitation, and France

We take a look at the developments in Niger and the Sahel region a month after the coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. The developments in Niger are reflective of a larger trend which has mounted a resistance to insecurity, exploitation, and French presence

September 02, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

In this video, we take a look at the developments in Niger and the Sahel region since the coup on July 26 overthrew Mohamed Bazoum. We also speak to Kwesi Pratt Jnr., General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, on the historical oppression of the people of the region, the politics of ECOWAS, and the demands of the people of the region.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print