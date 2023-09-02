We take a look at the developments in Niger and the Sahel region a month after the coup that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. The developments in Niger are reflective of a larger trend which has mounted a resistance to insecurity, exploitation, and French presence

In this video, we take a look at the developments in Niger and the Sahel region since the coup on July 26 overthrew Mohamed Bazoum. We also speak to Kwesi Pratt Jnr., General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, on the historical oppression of the people of the region, the politics of ECOWAS, and the demands of the people of the region.