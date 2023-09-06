Peoples Dispatch was on the ground to bring you everything you need to know about the Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Santiago

Movement leaders and intellectuals from across Latin America and the Caribbean met in Santiago, Chile, from September 2-4 for the Regional Dilemmas of Humanity Conference. The conference, organized by the regional social movement platform ALBA Movimientos and the International Peoples’ Assembly (IPA), sought to provoke debate and discussion about building socialism and finding solutions to address the major crises generated by capitalism.

