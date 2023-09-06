Dilemmas of Humanity conference concludes in Santiago

Peoples Dispatch was on the ground to bring you everything you need to know about the Dilemmas of Humanity Conference in Santiago

September 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Movement leaders and intellectuals from across Latin America and the Caribbean met in Santiago, Chile, from September 2-4 for the Regional Dilemmas of Humanity Conference. The conference, organized by the regional social movement platform ALBA Movimientos and the International Peoples’ Assembly (IPA), sought to provoke debate and discussion about building socialism and finding solutions to address the major crises generated by capitalism.

Peoples Dispatch was on the ground to bring you everything you need to know about the Santiago Dilemma’s Conference on regarding building socialism in the region and what it will take to get there.

Read more: “Imperialism has nothing to offer us, only threats:” Dilemmas of Humanity conference in Santiago


