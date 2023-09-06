Vijay Prashad of LeftWord talks to NewsClick’s Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha on his new book, Knowledge as Commons: Towards Inclusive Science and Technology. Prabir talks about misconceptions of our understanding of how science and technology evolve

Vijay Prashad of LeftWord talks to NewsClick’s Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha on his new book, Knowledge as Commons: Towards Inclusive Science and Technology. Prabir talks about the misconceptions regarding the progress of science and technology. He explains the complex relationship between science and technology and how knowledge is generated, pointing out that it is inaccurate to term technology as applied science. He also addresses the social needs that drive the advance of science and technology.

Prabir also recalls the role of the Left in India’s scientific and technological sectors and how it is central to understanding the achievements of today.