Rethinking our understanding of science and technology

Vijay Prashad of LeftWord talks to NewsClick’s Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha on his new book, Knowledge as Commons: Towards Inclusive Science and Technology. Prabir talks about misconceptions of our understanding of how science and technology evolve

September 06, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Vijay Prashad of LeftWord talks to NewsClick’s Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha on his new book, Knowledge as Commons: Towards Inclusive Science and Technology. Prabir talks about the misconceptions regarding the progress of science and technology. He explains the complex relationship between science and technology and how knowledge is generated, pointing out that it is inaccurate to term technology as applied science. He also addresses the social needs that drive the advance of science and technology.

Prabir also recalls the role of the Left in India’s scientific and technological sectors and how it is central to understanding the achievements of today.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print