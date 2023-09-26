For peace in the Congo, US and UK must hold their allies accountable

Kambale Musavuli talks about the rising anger against the presence of foreign forces in the Congo and how for a sustainable political solution, the US and the UK must hold their allies Rwanda and Uganda to account

September 26, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Analyst Kambale Musavuli talks about the latest developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where anger is mounting against the presence of foreign forces. He talks about the recent repression of those protesting the presence of UN forces and explains that the country needs a political situation. This calls for the US and UK to hold to account their allies Rwanda and Uganda who are backing rebel groups in the Congo.

Kambale also talks about the recent actions of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, the distance between his words and deeds, and his close collaboration with Israel.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
