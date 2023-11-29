Out of 412 representatives, only two did not vote in favor of a resolution which reaffirmed Israel’s right to exist

Only two members of the United States House of Representatives did not vote in favor of a resolution which reaffirms Israel’s right to exist and “recognizes that denying Israel’s right to exist is a form of antisemitism.” 412 representatives voted in favor, while Representative Thomas Massie voted against. Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian in the US Congress, voted “present,” effectively an abstention. Earlier this month, Tlaib was censured by her colleagues in the House for her defense of Palestine.

Tlaib argued that the resolution “ignores the existence of the Palestinian people” and “brings us no closer to peaceful coexistence.” Massie wrote on X that he voted against because “it equates anti-Zionism with antisemitism. Antisemitism is deplorable, but expanding it to include criticism of Israel is not helpful.”

Notable is that almost all of the most progressive representatives voted in favor of this resolution, including those who have called for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza. Those include Cori Bush, who introduced a ceasefire resolution, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, and Ilhan Omar.

Israel has killed over 15,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7. Israel has violated the current pause in aggression, which expires tomorrow morning, attacking the Jenin refugee camp and killing two Palestinians.