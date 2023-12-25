Activists declare: No Christmas during genocide!

In New York City, thousands rallied on December 23 in support of a ceasefire in Gaza and to condemn Israel’s genocidal violence against Palestinians.

December 25, 2023 by Peoples Dispatch

Thousands marched through New York City’s busiest shopping district on December 23, to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The march called for by the #ShutItDown4Palestine coalition stated that there can be no holiday celebrations as usual while Israel carries out a genocide in Gaza, with complete political and financial backing of the United States.

Organizers from the Palestinian Youth Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, the People’s Forum, and more condemned the ongoing atrocities and the role of US officials in perpetuating them.

Watch Peoples Dispatch’s report from the streets!


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print