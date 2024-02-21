Croatians mobilized against the appointment of a state attorney who has been accused of communicating with people involved in scandals and fraud. The opposition has also demanded the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections

Opposition parties in Croatia have stepped up protests against the conservative government led by the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ). Outraged by the government’s controversial appointment of the country’s new state attorney, major opposition parties including the Social Democrats, Social Democratic Party of Croatia (SDP), the green-left coalition Možemo!, and the Workers’ Front (RF) organized a major demonstration in the capital Zagreb on Saturday, February 17. They were joined by leftist groups including the Socialist Labour Party of Croatia (SRPH) and Young Socialists. The protestors have demanded the dissolution of Croatia’s Parliament and immediate conduct of the parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and the Croatian opposition have been at loggerheads over the appointment of former judge Ivan Turudić to the post of state attorney. Before his elections, the media exposed Turudić’s controversial communications with people involved in corrupt activities and other scandals. The list includes Josipa Čulina, former state secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration.

The appointment has been called out by different groups. On February 12, the Socialist Labour Party of Croatia (SRPH) stated that the election of Ivan Turudić was yet another instance of measures by the government that would lead to citizens losing trust in an important state institution.

Journalists’ associations have also spoken up against Turudić taking the post, worried about his track record in expressing points of view which go against the freedom of press.

In a rare show of unity, the opposition objected to the appointment, but Plenković remained defiant. On February 7, 78 deputies in the Croatian Parliament voted in favor of appointing Turudić as the State Attorney while 60 voted against, and two abstained.

Following the vote, opposition parties decided to try and mobilize the public against the appointment of the new state attorney, as well as other moves taken by the HDZ government that threaten the livelihoods of people and freedom of expression. Expectations in regards to response were cautiously optimistic at best, as mobilizations on the streets are often difficult. For many, the protest was also to be taken as an indicator of how much support opposition parties can expect during the parliamentary elections this year.

Despite modest forecasts, the mobilization on Saturday proved to be massive by local standards, with several thousands of people taking part. Streets leading to the government square were completely clogged with people.

On the same day, the Social Democratic Party of Croatia (SDP) thanked all who arrived in Zagreb on Saturday morning from all over Croatia to say to Plenković and his thieving team together – “Enough! Let’s go to the polls!”

“A Croatia united against authoritarianism and cheating; a Croatia which is a mirror of civic solidarity and the desire for a better future; a Croatia that wants to live with dignity on its salary and pension; a country without corruption and crime; a Croatia for everyone, not just some!” declared the party.

Member of Parliament Katarina Peović (Workers’ Front) invited the protesters to stand united and in solidarity in order to defeat the government’s policies. “It’s not enough to change one set of politicians with another. Change can only come from you, from the people,” Peović told the crowd. “It’s not enough to topple HDZ. The policies they represent have to be toppled too.”

In the days following the protest, the government tried to spin the situation by claiming that the organizers belong to extremist factions who cannot be trusted. They also continued to engage on nationalist rhetoric, calling the protests anti-Croatian.