On the February 27 Democratic primary in Michigan, over 100,000 people cast a protest vote against President and incumbent nominee Joe Biden. The movement to have Democrats vote “uncommitted” was launched in response to Biden’s unconditional support for Israel, including the direct supplying of arms as the Zionist state carries out genocide in Gaza.

Biden won the primary with over 618,000 votes, however, the results are worrying for the Democratic Party establishment. Michigan is a key strategic state in US presidential elections, a “swing state” that can go either for the Republican or Democratic Party, rather than being solidly in any camp. In the 2020 Presidential elections, Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes.

In Dearborn, Michigan, which is majority Arab American and has been the site of large protests against Biden’s policy on Israel, more residents voted “uncommitted” than for Biden—with the latter receiving 56.22% of the vote and the former receiving 40.37%.

Rashida Tlaib, a US representative from Detroit and the only Palestinian woman ever elected to Congress, voted “uncommitted” herself and encouraged others to do so. Tlaib has been humiliated by her colleagues in Congress as a result of her support for Palestine.

“I was proud today to walk in and pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted. We must protect our democracy. We must make sure that our government is about us, about the people,” Tlaib said in a video, shared by the Listen to Michigan campaign, which has been mobilizing Michigan residents to vote “uncommitted.”

“When 74% of Democrats in Michigan support a ceasefire, yet President Biden is not hearing us,” she continued. “This is the way we can use our democracy to say ‘listen.’ Listen to Michigan.”

Dearborn mayor Abdullah Hammoud also voted uncommitted, stating that the primary was not an Arab or Muslim issue, but rather an “issue of morality.”

When the uncommitted tally surpassed 100,000, Hammoud gave a speech to constituents, saying, “We had the audacity to choose people over political party. And we had the damn audacity to choose people over president.”

Shortly before the Michigan primary, Biden said that his “hope is by next Monday we will have a cease-fire,” in response to a reporter’s question. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close, close but not done yet,” he claimed. However, On February 29, after the primary, Biden retracted his statement, saying, “I was on the telephone with the people in the region… Probably not by Monday, but I’m hopeful.” Biden’s quick retraction led some to believe that his announcement of a potential ceasefire by Monday was intended to impact the Michigan primary.

The Biden campaign had a somewhat menacing response to the “uncommitted” movement in Michigan, with Biden campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu stating in response to Listen to Michigan, “We’re going to continue to talk to them and then ask them to think about the choices and what the consequences are about electing somebody who wants to have a Muslim ban.”

In reply, Listen To Michigan campaign manager Layla Elabed stated, “It’s deeply offensive that President Biden keeps suggesting he has a messaging issue among Arab Americans and young people rather than a funding bombs issue. Biden’s re-election chances will be judged by how much of Gaza is left standing by November. It is our hope that Biden chooses the people of America over sending Netanyahu a blank check for war and occupation.”

After Michigan’s success, the “uncommitted” movement has quickly caught on across the country. Washington State’s largest union, the Washington chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers, endorsed voting “uncommitted” in the state’s Democratic primary next month.

“Currently, many voters, and UFCW 3000 executive board, feel that the best path to have the best nominee, and to defeat Trump, is to vote “uncommitted” on the upcoming March 12 Washington primary. The hope is that this will strengthen the Democratic party’s ultimate nominee to defeat Trump in the General Election in November,” wrote UFCW 3000 in a statement, which directly references Biden’s Israel policy.

“We stand in solidarity with our partners in Michigan who sent a clear message in their primary that Biden must do more to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden must push for a lasting ceasefire and ending US funding toward this reckless war,” the statement continues. “We have many members who are deeply impacted by the war. The best way to send this message for policy change is through a vote of “uncommitted” on the upcoming March 12 Washington primary.”

25 states and territories will have the “uncommitted” option on their Democratic primary ballot, as well as Democrats voting abroad. These include other swing states such as Wisconsin and North Carolina.