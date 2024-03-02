NYC vigil honors sacrifice of Aaron Bushnell

Aaron Bushnell had set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday, February 25 to protest Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and his country’s support to the war.

March 02, 2024 by Peoples Dispatch

New Yorkers attended a vigil to honor Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty US soldier who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, demanding an end to the US-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza. Bushnell said before he carried out his act of protest, “I will no longer be complicit in genocide.”


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print