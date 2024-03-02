Aaron Bushnell had set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday, February 25 to protest Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and his country’s support to the war.

New Yorkers attended a vigil to honor Aaron Bushnell, an active-duty US soldier who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, demanding an end to the US-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza. Bushnell said before he carried out his act of protest, “I will no longer be complicit in genocide.”