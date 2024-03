Peoples Dispatch interviewed Leila Hegazy, a musician who has dedicated her platform and her craft to highlighting the horrors of Israel’s genocide

New York-based Musician Leila Hegazy has garnered millions of views for rewriting the lyrics of major pop songs by artists such as Beyonce and Taylor Swift in support of Palestine. She’s using her platform to call on other artists, especially the most influential ones, to be unafraid and take a stand.