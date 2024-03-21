The Association of State Workers denounced that the government may seek to reduce over 60,000 temporary contracts across the country. It would be the second wave of major layoffs since Milei took power.

“The dismissal of thousands of state employees is imminent. We have to deepen our fight and define strong measures that allow us to avoid a scenario of massive layoffs at the end of the month,” said Rodolfo Aguiar, the general secretary of the Association of State Workers (ATE) on March 19.

According to ATE, more than 70,000 temporary contracts in posts across the country will expire on March 31. The government seems to have made this decision to not renew the contracts and is waiting for the end of the month for them to expire. This would mark the second wave of layoffs under the Javier Milei administration.

“Times are accelerating and we cannot wait until April,” added Aguiar regarding the need to take a strong measure of force. For ATE, “rights are being eradicated, jobs are being destroyed and the income of workers, retirees and popular sectors is being demolished. “The labor confederations should consider anticipating their call for a new national strike.”

Milei’s chainsaw to the public sector



During the first weeks of Milei’s government, layoffs were announced in different areas of the public sector. Two weeks before the presidential inauguration, the government announced that it would end some 7,000 contracts signed in 2023 and that it would carry out an “exhaustive” survey of those working in state agencies.

Different agencies such as the National Disability Agency, the National Communications Agency (ENACOM), the National Scientific and Technical Research Council, the Secretariat of Human Rights, among others already lost hundreds of people.

Additionally, 700 people lost their jobs with the closure of Télam, 400 people with the closure of Inadi, and 900 people with the closure of the Institute of Family Agriculture, announced earlier this week.

Meanwhile, dozens of “Reference Centers” which serve as hubs to access social services and promote rights are set to be closed under the Ministry of Human Capital led by right-wing Sandra Petovello. The Ministry is a super-ministry made up of the previously independent ministries of Labor, Employment and Social Security, Education, Culture and Social Development. These cuts would also see 600 people lose their employment.

The precise number of layoffs to date is still uncertain, but Milei has already expressed pride in the “success” of his “chainsaw” method of cutting the public budget.

A study from the Social Observatory of the Catholic University indicated that due to Milei’s currency devaluation measure in December which sent prices skyrocketing, poverty in the country was projected to reach a historic high at 57% in January 2024. With austerity measures and layoffs continuing, it is likely that economic hardship in the country will continue, but not without a fight.

This was first published in Spanish on ARG Medios.