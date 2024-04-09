The forces part of the regional Axis of Resistance continue to launch attacks on Israel and its allies despite retaliatory attacks

The Israeli war in Gaza has now completed six months. Contrary to the expectations of Israel and its allies in the West, what is known as the regional Axis of Resistance continues to launch attacks against their military bases and block their ships. They have stated on numerous occasions that such actions have been carried out to stand in complete solidarity with the Palestinian people and to demand an end to the war and the occupation.

On Monday, April 8 Iraqi resistance claimed that their drones were yet again successful in reaching Israeli territory and launched attacks on at least three different Israeli army barracks in the last 24 hours. The Israeli barracks attacked were identified as Elifelet, Yonatan, and Yarden. The latter two are located in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The Iraqi resistance has previously attacked several places in Israel including Haifa and southern port city of Eilat with drones.

Lebanese resistance force, Hezbollah launched at least three major attacks inside northern Israel with its missile targeting the Yoav missile and artillery base and some other military barracks in the region on Monday as well. Hezbollah claimed the attacks were carried out in response to Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon as well as in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance against the ongoing war in Gaza, Al-Manar reported.

Hezbollah also claimed to have downed an Israeli Hermes 900 UAV drone flying over Lebanese territory a day earlier. It has destroyed Israeli drones earlier as well.

The third major constituent of the Axis of Resistance, Ansar Allah group in Yemen claimed on Sunday that their attacks on ships heading to Israel or belonging to the US and the UK in the Red Sea and adjacent areas continue. They claimed that they carried out at least five different attacks in the last 72 hours. The ships targeted by the group’s naval forces include two US frigates, one British ship and two ships associated with Israel, Yahiya Sare, Yemen military’s spokesperson claimed.

Yemenis also organized large scale protests across the country on Friday to mark Al-Quds day to express their support to the people of Gaza who have been facing Israeli genocide for over 180 days.

Over 33,100 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 76,000 others have been injured in the Israeli war so far.

Occupation and its allies want war

Israel and its allies, particularly the US, have ignored the calls for the end of war in Gaza and instead have actively escalated the situation, carrying out attacks on several countries in the region. The attacks carried out by Israel, the US, and its allies have killed scores of people including a large number of civilians and brought the region on the brink of larger war.

Last week, Israel attacked the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, Syria and killed Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior Iranian commander, provoking large scale calls for retaliation.

Meanwhile, Israel launched yet another air strike in Lebanon on Monday. Its missiles struck the town of Sultaniya in southern Lebanon in which at least three people including Hezbollah fighter Ali Ahmad Hassin were killed and several others were injured.

Israel has been launching air strikes and artillery attacks inside Lebanon since October 8. In these attacks over 320 Lebanese have been killed and at least 90,000 of them have been displaced as Israeli forces deliberately target civilian areas in their strikes.

The US and the UK have formed an international alliance and launched dozens of air strikes inside Yemen which is already ravaged by the Saudi Arabia led war since 2015. Ansar Allah has carried on with its attacks on the Israel bound ships nonetheless.

Iraqi resistance forces have been bombed by the US on several occasions inside Iraq and Syria killing scores of their fighters along with common civilians.

The forces in the Axis of Resistance have defied these attacks and threats of further devastation issued by the occupation and its allies. They reiterate that they will continue to target Israel and its allies in the region until the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza ends.