Kenyan activists are reigniting the country’s long history of anti-colonial solidarity by standing with Palestine, recognizing their struggles as interconnected battles against imperialism and dispossession. From the Mau Mau resistance to today’s protests, Kenya’s people continue to uphold the legacy of defying colonial and neocolonial oppression.

In Nairobi, Kenya, hundreds of activists, diplomats, and religious leaders gathered at Sir Ali Muslim Club to commemorate International Quds Day on March 28, reaffirming their commitment to Palestinian liberation and self-determination while condemning Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Despite the denial of a permit for the International Quds Day procession in Mombasa, support for Palestine remains strong across Kenya. On March 30, on Palestine Land Day, the Communist Party Marxist – Kenya (CPM-K), Kenya na Palestine, and other progressive Kenyans organized a tree-planting session to highlight the ongoing struggle against land dispossession and the fight for justice. Participants planted mangrove trees, rooting their resistance in the land and symbolizing resilience, restoration, and solidarity with the Palestinian people. Just as mangroves protect and reclaim shorelines, activists reaffirmed their commitment to defending land and dignity.

Al-Quds Day: a history of resistance

Al-Quds Day is an annual event observed worldwide to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and oppose Israeli occupation and oppression. Established in 1979 by Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini, the day serves as a reminder that the Palestinian struggle is not an isolated issue but part of a broader fight against settler colonialism and imperialist domination. Imam Khomeini declared at the time: “I call on Muslims around the world to dedicate the last Friday of this holy month of Ramadan as Al-Quds Day and to declare international solidarity among Muslims in support of the legitimate rights of the Muslim people in Palestine.”

And as Yusuf from the Kenya na Palestine Movement stated, his vision extended beyond the Palestinian cause. He called for global unity among oppressed communities, urging resistance against imperialism and tyranny. Thus, Al-Quds Day has become a universal symbol of opposition to all forms of injustice. Each year, millions gather globally to demand an end to Israeli apartheid, illegal settlements, and the displacement of Palestinian families.

Imperialism and Africa’s betrayal

The complicity of global north powers in sustaining Israeli apartheid is well-documented, but equally disturbing is the complicity of the majority of African governments, including Kenya. Despite its history of anti-colonial struggle, Kenya continues to maintain diplomatic ties with Israel while posturing as a supporter of the two-state solution. The African Union’s failure to take decisive action against Israel also exposes its submission to imperialist dictates.

Throughout history, Africa has suffered from colonial exploitation, and the continent’s leaders should recognize the Palestinian struggle as an extension of their own. Yet, many African governments have chosen economic and military ties with Israel over standing firmly for justice. This betrayal not only undermines Africa’s legacy of resistance but also enables the continued oppression of Palestinians.

Kenya’s growing solidarity with Palestine

Despite the government’s complicity, grassroots organizations in Kenya continue to show strong support for Palestinian liberation. The Revolutionary Socialist League (RSL) released a statement reaffirming its solidarity with the Palestinian people, denouncing Israel’s genocidal assault, and calling for global resistance against imperialism. Kenyan activists have also taken to the streets and engaged in campaigns for solidarity throughout the country.

The rejection of the permit for the Mombasa procession reflects a broader suppression of pro-Palestinian activism since 2023, but history has shown that state repression cannot silence the people’s voice. The national Chairperson of CPMK, Mwaivu Kaluka noted, “Despite complying with all requirements to hold a peaceful procession in solidarity with the Palestinians, the Kenyan Police denied the organizers permission on the last day before the Al-Quds day. This cements the retrogressive positions which the government has took on the Palestinian question, despite being victims of settler colonialism, we have forgotten what we went through and our government has shown active support of the apartheid state of Israel.”

From the anti-colonial Mau Mau uprising to the recent protests against IMF-imposed austerity, Kenya’s people have a long tradition of resistance. The fight for Palestinian liberation is an extension of the struggle against all forms of oppression worldwide.

As the world watches the genocide in Gaza unfold, silence is not an option. The fight for Palestine is the fight for humanity itself.