In a bid to distance itself from the plot and the ban, the Islamic Action Front confirmed it has no ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Farraya announced in a press conference on Wednesday, April 23 that the disbanded Muslim Brotherhood group will be considered illegal in Jordan, effective immediately, in accordance with the law.

Farraya added that the proceedings of the committee that was designated to oversee the dissolution of the group and the confiscation of its movable and immovable assets will be expedited, as per the relevant court rulings.

The decision stipulates that membership in the group, any related activities, and even promoting its ideology are illegal. In addition, offices or headquarters used by the Muslim Brotherhood across the country will be closed down and prohibited from being set up under the guise of other entities. The Jordanian top official clarified that any violation of the ban would be subject to legal accountability.

The ban of the group came around one week after Jordan’s General Intelligence Department (GID) announced that it thwarted a security plot allegedly orchestrated by a cell affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, which aimed at “targeting national security, sowing chaos, sabotaging and causing material damage” within the Jordanian territory.

The narrative of the Jordanian government indicated that the cell was allegedly involved in manufacturing and illegally importing short-range rockets, the possession of explosives and automatic weapons, in addition to drone manufacturing projects, to use them within Jordan and “target its sovereignty.”

However, leaked documents believed to be records of the interrogation conducted with the suspects, which were circulated online, revealed that the cell planned “to smuggle rockets to the occupied West Bank to support Palestinian resistance groups there.”

With regards to the security scheme, the Jordanian Interior Minister said that the same night that authorities revealed the plot, the Muslim Brotherhood “attempted to smuggle and destroy large quantities of documents from its headquarters to hide its suspicious activities and affiliations.”

Commenting on the ban, the Islamic Action Front (IAF) – a group said to be a splinter of the Muslim Brotherhood that won a majority in Jordan’s September 2024 parliamentary elections – asserted that it is a fully independent political party that has no ties with any group that threatens Jordan’s national security.