While the Catholic Church and the businessmen look for a deal, the workers are still fighting against the neoliberal projects of José Raúl Mulino’s government.

A week since the indefinite strike began, several unions, guilds, and Panamanian citizens continued to demonstrate against the right-wing government of José Raúl Mulino. They are striking against the social security reform law, which, according to the demonstrators, allows the privatization of the social security system, consequently making it more difficult for workers to obtain a decent pension.

Moreover, following the Panamanian government’s continuous concessions in favor of the Trump administration’s intentions (such as hindering Chinese business operations in Panama, restoring US influence in the control of the Panama Canal, installing US military bases, etc.), the strike has taken on an anti-imperialist and sovereigntist tone.

Finally, the striking workers are demanding that the copper mining megaproject, which was suspended in 2023 by the Supreme Court of Justice due to irregularities in the contracting with a Canadian mining company called First Quantum Minerals, not be reopened. This issue provoked massive protests throughout the country, which led to the suspension of the concession.

The strike grows

One of the political movements leading the strike is Panama’s largest union: the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers of Panama (Sindicato Único de Trabajadores de la Construcción y Similares de Panamá, SUNTRACS). In the mobilization on May 1, International Workers’ Day, SUNTRACS announced via X: “SUNTRACS, together with other unions and social movements, made their message clear: Law 462, which imposes reforms to Social Security, will not pass. Health and retirement are rights, not business! We also denounce the foreign military presence on our soil. We do not accept agreements that threaten national sovereignty nor governments that kneel before foreign interests.”

Regarding the strike’s duration, SUNTRACS reported, “The struggle continues. Our strike is maintained, and the mobilizations continue. SUNTRACS does not give up: we build a country from the streets, from the work, and the workers’ dignity. Until victory belongs to all!”

According to Saúl Méndez, general secretary of SUNTRACS, several collectives and groups of workers who oppose the economic and security projects of Mulino’s neoliberal government are part of the strike: “The national strike is growing, not only us construction workers, teachers are already on strike, parents are joining them, the population in general terms, and on Monday (May 5) the doctors are joining them.” In addition, the workers of several banana plantations must be counted among the strikers.

The protest, which has taken a position against the Mulino government, has gained several supporters in the last day, especially from the health workers’ union, doctors, and nurses. On May 5, several union and trade union organizations marched along España Avenue towards the city’s downtown to demand that their demands be fulfilled.

During this week, a massive student march is expected, as well as a series of protests on several highways in the country, such as Changuinola (Bocas del Toro), Chiriqui, and Pacora.

Pressure to break the strike

For their part, the Catholic Church and several businessmen have requested, given the strength with which the workers have maintained their industrial action, that there must be a dialogue between the government and the striking workers on a variety of issues such as social security, national sovereignty, and mining. Panama’s Archbishop, José Domingo Ulloa, said during a mass: “[It is necessary] better communication and understanding among all, humbly invoking the God of peace, so that he may help us overcome this difficult time.”

However, the government has hardened its intransigent position. The director of Social Security, Dino Mon, threatened the health workers that if they did not desist from the strike, there would be consequences. “He who does not work, does not get paid,” said Mon after the announcement of the Association of Doctors, Dentists and Related Workers of the Social Security halted their work.

Spanish journalist denounces alleged deportation

As repression of the strike continues, Spanish journalist Bernat Laurato reported that on Saturday, May 3, he was prevented from entering Panama by Panamanian authorities. “They have held me in immigration for more than three hours without specifying the reason [for my deportation]. They have not let me use my cell phone or any other means [of communication].”

Regarding the reasons why Panamanian authorities forced him to return from his last destination, Laurato said: “The government of the dictator José Raúl Mulino has no other solution than to expel journalists in the face of the coming revolt, the revolution of the Panamanian people… They do not want the repression they want to exercise to try to stop this [revolt] to be documented.”