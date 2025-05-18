A living embodiment of resistance against capitalist excess and a testament to the enduring relevance of revolutionary values in contemporary politics.

Lee en español aquí

In his condolence message on the occasion of the notable Uruguayan leader, José “Pepe” Mujica, the Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, emphasized: “His extraordinary life recalls the dark era of Washington-backed military dictatorships.” This reminder is necessary to avoid the trap that the mainstream media’s rhetoric has prepared for progressive forces in the Global South.

After his passing away on May 13, Pepe has been celebrated merely as the “world’s humblest (or poorest) president”, by some media like BBC and Al Jazeera, but this simplistic narrative obscures a profound truth: beneath his austere lifestyle burned the unyielding spirit of a revolutionary who never abandoned his revolutionary principles. Unlike many former guerrillas who entered mainstream politics and diluted their principles, Mujica transformed his methods while keeping his essence intact.

From armed resistance to political leadership

Born in 1935 in Montevideo, Mujica joined the Tupamaros in the 1960s, an urban guerrilla movement that confronted Uruguay’s dependent capitalist regime. Inspired by the Cuban Revolution, the Tupamaros challenged capitalist structures through strategic operations against the comprador regime. Mujica’s unwavering commitment resulted in his imprisonment for nearly fifteen years, including extended periods of solitary confinement under inhumane conditions that would have broken lesser spirits.

The usual narratives try to tell us: “When democracy returned to Uruguay in 1985, Mujica and his comrades strategically shifted from armed struggle to electoral politics within the Broad Front (Frente Amplio) coalition.” What these narratives have tried to hide is that “Democracy” was a result of Operation Condor’s defeat by grassroots struggles in which the guerrilla movement was a cornerstone. On the other hand, this transition represented not a rejection of revolutionary ideals but an evolution in tactics. Mujica consistently maintained that his guerrilla past required no apology, viewing it as a necessary response to state oppression and systemic injustice. He emphasized his lifelong dedication to transformative social change.

Revolutionary governance

During his presidency (2010–2015), Mujica’s revolutionary ethos manifested in bold policy decisions. His administration conducted legal rectifications, not as moderate reforms but as radical assertions of sovereignty and people’s rights. His stance against neoliberalism was uncompromising: state power existed to serve the people, not enrich elites.

Mujica’s decision to donate 90% of his presidential salary to social causes and continue living in his modest farmhouse rather than the presidential palace embodied his belief that political leaders should share the material conditions of those they represent. This was not mere symbolism but revolutionary praxis – a deliberate rejection of the trappings of power. His criticism of consumerism was not a liberal gesture; he was deeply critical of neoliberalism and believed that preserving our planet would only be possible by stopping the insane consumption system that serves the Global North.

His foreign policy maintained an anti-imperialist edge, challenging multinational corporations and advocating for Latin American solidarity against global capitalism. In international forums, his speeches echoed revolutionary figures, offering searing critiques of consumerism and environmental destruction while calling for global solidarity among oppressed people. Additionally, mainstream media attempts to exaggerate and decontextualize his criticism of the Venezuelan government; meanwhile, they overlook his praise for the Chavista movement and recognition of Maduro’s efforts as Chavez’s legitimate successor in advancing the Bolivarian Revolution.

A revolutionary legacy

Mujica’s trajectory stands as a powerful counterexample to the narrative that entering state institutions necessarily corrupts revolutionary ideals. He demonstrated that one could wield political power without betraying the struggle that made such power possible.

For Mujica, the revolution never ended – it evolved to meet changing conditions. His commitment to justice, equality, and anti-imperialism remained uncompromised by his ascent to power, marking him as a genuine revolutionary who remained faithful to his principles until his final breath.

Mujica’s simplicity was not a retreat from revolutionary ideals but their fullest expression – a living embodiment of resistance against capitalist excess and a testament to the enduring relevance of revolutionary values in contemporary politics.

Ali Abutalebi has been executive director of Mazmoon Books since 2005. He founded the Iranian Campaign for Solidarity with Cuba, collaborated with Urban Economy Forum as an independent researcher, and authored several articles for the Iranian press and political websites, mostly focused on Latin American progressive movements. Ali published a book on Cuba titled Rest in Peace Ernesto.

This article was produced by Globetrotter.