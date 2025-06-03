2,681 judges were elected in an election where nearly 13 million people voted. Despite criticism, the president declared that the elections of judges were an absolute success.

On June 1, millions of Mexicans went to the polls to celebrate a historic election day. For the first time in the Mesoamerican country, judges were democratically elected. The election was made possible after a hard-fought battle by the ruling Morena party, which passed its long-awaited Judicial Reform September 11, 2024, thus changing the Constitution.

One of the central aspects of the reform, promoted by former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is that from now on, judges of all types (including those of the national courts of justice) will be elected by popular vote.

In total, 2,681 judges were elected, including:

Nine high judges of the Supreme Court of Justice

Two high judges of the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary

15 high judges of the regional chambers

Five judges of the Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal

464 Circuit judges

386 District judges

Candidates could not receive public and/or private funds to carry out electoral campaigns, in an effort to eliminate economic influence (legal or illegal) in the elections.

Some opponents raised criticisms on election day, arguing that voter turnout was very low (something like 13% of the electoral roll). However, several people close to Morena affirm that the lower turnout was expected. It was a mid-term election, which generally has less engagement. It was non-partisan, making it harder for voters to rely on affiliations or party cues to understand a candidate’s values. It was also the first election of its kind in the country, involving thousands of candidates in a process that will inevitably need refinement of its implementation and logistics.

The voter turnout was in line with the elections of judges in other countries such as the United States, Japan, or Bolivia.

Additionally, anyone attempting to equate the percentage of the voting population with Sheinbaum’s popularity would be making a clear mistake. According to several polls, the president’s approval rating is over 80%. However, the 13% election turnout attracted enough attention that Sheinbaum came out and said:

“Everything is perfectible, yesterday was the first election, conclusions will be drawn to be able to improve in 2027. It was a great exercise, and many people participated.”

The names of the judges who will fill the seats of Mexico’s enormous judicial complex have yet to be announced. However, some journalists have already claimed that judges close to Morena will win most of the seats, especially since much of the opposition called for abstention from the elections.

“It was a success,” affirms the president

In a message to the country, Mexico’s progressive president, Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the electoral process was an absolute success: “Nearly 13 million Mexicans came out to exercise – for the first time in history – their right to decide who the new high judges, magistrates, and judges should be. Today millions of Mexicans freely voted for the new guardians of justice.”

In addition, Sheinbaum argued that the old judicial model had very serious flaws and even facilitated corruption: “We must not forget that the current Judiciary, which some defend, has been responsible for favoring members of organized crime and allowing white-collar criminals to walk away with billions of pesos,” she said. She also pointed out the rampant nepotism within the system, noting that “half of [the judges of the] Judicial Branch, as stated by its own president, gained their positions through nepotism.”

Furthermore, she stressed that, despite the criticism, the reform is not about “consolidating” control over the Mexican justice system, but rather democratizing it:

“If we wanted to change the Judiciary just to control it, what sense would there be in holding a universal election?” she said, highlighting the legitimacy of the popular vote.

“[If we sought control] We would have changed the Constitution to be able to appoint high magistrates directly, as was done in the past. Instead, we took the better alternative: let the Mexican people decide. Yes, power in Mexico is in the hands of the people, no longer in the hands of a few!”