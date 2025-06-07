After being sentenced to 10 years in prison, former congresswoman Carla Zambelli fled and may be detained internationally.

Former Brazilian Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli, a prominent ally of the extreme right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro, was placed on Interpol’s Red Notice list Thursday, June 5. The measure, which requests international support in locating a wanted fugitive for arrest and extradition, was authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court, for Zambelli’s alleged failure to comply with court orders.

Zambelli was sentenced by the country’s Supreme Court to 10 years and 8 months in prison for illegally hacking the National Council of Justice (CNJ) system and inserting false data, including an arrest warrant against Moraes himself. However, the former deputy fled Brazil 20 days after she was sentenced, prompting the Attorney General’s Office to request Zambelli’s inclusion on Interpol’s red list on June 3.

Brazilian news outlet G1 stated that the close ally of Bolsonaro is in Rome, where she landed before her name was formally included on the international wanted list. Until the day before, her own advisors claimed that she was in Florida, in the United States.

Before she fled the country, a regional court had revoked Zambelli’s mandate as a federal deputy for abusing her political power and spreading misinformation ahead of the 2022 elections.

On Wednesday, June 4, Moraes responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office and ordered Zambelli’s preventive arrest, highlighting her repeated failure to comply with precautionary measures and the attempt to circumvent the Brazilian justice system.

In a statement, Zambelli accused the minister of acting in an “autocratic” manner and said she plans to take her case up with international forums, claiming to be the victim of “political persecution.”

Zambelli rose to prominence as a staunch supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, aligning herself with his extreme right-wing policies. She often engaged in controversial debates and actions, and has been implicated in a series of investigations, including for her alleged involvement in the coup attempt after the 2022 presidential election.

This article was produced based on reports from Brasil de Fato.