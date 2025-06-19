The recent killing of a blogger while in police custody has sparked a wave of demonstrations in Kenya as outraged citizens take to the streets to demand justice and accountability.

A year after the protests that reshaped Kenya’s political reality, the country is once again on the verge of witnessing mass youth-led demonstrations over persistent economic hardships, police brutality, and political repression.

Protests following the death of blogger in police custody

The latest wave of protests was driven by the killing of a teacher and blogger, Mr. Albert Ojwang, accused of publishing a post critical of the deputy inspector general of police. His death in police custody ignited widespread outrage, with demonstrators calling for the immediate resignation of the senior police official.

The protests, which erupted in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), quickly turned deadly as police responded with tear gas and brutal force. A video online shows the chilling moment when an unarmed street vendor was shot at point-blank range by a police officer. At least 17 people were injured during the protests, with 16 admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for treatment. The vendor remains in critical condition.

Calls for accountability and justice

Civil society groups and social movements have condemned the police’s excessive use of force. The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) issued a statement on June 18, criticizing both the police and armed civilian groups working in tandem with the police to harass and harm demonstrators.

“We note with great exception the cut-throat violence that was meted out against demonstrators by both the Police and armed goons purporting to be a vigilante group ‘defending’ Nairobi City,” the statement read. “From the onset, we condemn the barbaric conduct of these militia-like groupings, who were acting in concert with Police officers.”

The LSK described the brazen attacks by police-supervised gangs as “well-orchestrated” acts intended to steal from the public, loot shops, and grievously harm peaceful demonstrators.

“Sadly, those whom the people of Kenya have entrusted to protect their lives and property are at the heart of undermining the safety and security of Kenyans,” the LSK stated.

Voices from the movement: anger still growing

Speaking with Peoples Dispatch, activist Sam Gathanga, member of the Mathare Social Justice Center, noted that the anger fueling the protests has only intensified over the past year.

“If you look at yesterday’s protests, the anger of the people is still growing every day,” Sam explains.

“Why is it growing? Because the demands from last year – including corruption, bad governance, and police brutality – have not been addressed. We gave the government time for change, to form a cabinet free from corruption, but instead, we’ve seen recycled leaders and an increase in abductions instead.”

Sam added that “police brutality continues to be a major issue in our society. The determination I saw in the people in protests has now broadened to capture wider social injustices. The government speaks of austerity measures for the people while at the same time wasting taxpayers’ money.”

He also criticized the regime’s strategy of co-opting the opposition and centralizing power to crush dissent.

“They’ve enabled enforced disappearances, the arrest of government critics, and even attempts to pass retrogressive laws to ban protests. The ongoing evictions in Mathare and other informal settlements show the kind of repression people are facing.” Yet, like last year, the protests have brought together people across political, ethnic, gender, and generational divides. The bigger picture now is a united demand for change.

As the anniversary of the June 25, 2024 protests – when protestors entered parliament – approaches, Kenyans are once again demonstrating their resolve to challenge police brutality, bad governance, and widening inequality.

It is likely the protests will continue in the coming weeks in demand for justice for the late blogger and the broader demand for change.