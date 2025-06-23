Accusing French state-owned Orano of illegally extracting a disproportionate share of Uranium, Niger’s government said that nationalization will make way for “optimal enjoyment of the wealth from mining resources by Nigeriens.”

In yet another assertion of sovereignty, the government of Niger announced on Thursday, June 19, that it would nationalize the Somaïr uranium venture, wresting control from the multinational nuclear fuel cycle corporation Orano.

Orano is owned by the French state, which, the government noted, has been “openly hostile toward Niger since July 26, 2023”, when the then president Mohamed Bazoum, domestically perceived as a French puppet, was ousted in a popularly supported coup.

Without yielding to French threats of war, the military government replacing Bazoum’s regime consolidated widespread support by expelling French troops, fulfilling the demand for which mass protests had been underway in the lead-up to his removal.

The nationalization of Somaïr is yet another measure in defiance of its former colonizer. France has long exerted a monopoly over Niger’s uranium, which is among the highest grade in Africa. It has been fueling French nuclear power plants, lighting up a third of its light bulbs, while over 85% of Nigeriens lacked connection to the electricity grid.

Accusing Orano of “irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behavior”, the government said that between 1971 and 2024, it had taken over 86% of Somaïr’s uranium. This is disproportionately higher than the 63% stake it owned, leaving Niger’s state-owned Sopamin as a minority stakeholder in Somaïr.

The nationalization changing this neo-colonial arrangement “will allow for healthier and more sustainable management of the company and, consequently, optimal enjoyment of the wealth from mining resources by Nigeriens,” its statement added.

Threatening Niger with “legal actions, including criminal proceedings if necessary”, Orano said it “intends to seek full compensation for the damages suffered and will assert its rights to the stock corresponding to Somaïr’s production to date.”