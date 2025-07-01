Acts of civil disobedience are ongoing in Serbia following another large-scale protest held on Saturday, June 28, calling for snap elections and the restoration of democratic institutions. The demonstration, which brought at least 140,000 people to the center of Belgrade, was once again led by the student movement that emerged in response to last year’s railway canopy collapse in Novi Sad.

During the rally, organizers emphasized the need to return state institutions to the hands of the people, rather than leaving them in control of political elites. They reiterated that Serbia is facing a social and political crisis they believe can only begin to be resolved through fair elections. These calls build on earlier mobilizations that demanded broader social justice in Serbia. Alongside institutional reform, protesters have highlighted the urgent need to address widespread poverty, economic inequality, and faltering labor rights.

Organizers stressed that their demands have been ignored since first raised, arguing that this shows the current protest model needs to change. They called on all participants to escalate their actions through whatever means they deem necessary, without endorsing violence.

For nearly nine months, student groups have organized faculty occupations, open forums, and peaceful rallies to pressure President Aleksandar Vučić to address growing public anger about the state of affairs. In recent weeks, Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has faced renewed criticism over its backing of the controversial lithium mining project led by multinational company Rio Tinto, the launch of major construction projects benefiting foreign capital, and the support of counter-demonstrations aimed at undermining popular protests.

Authorities have also been accused of carrying out violent crackdowns on demonstrators, and such tensions and accusations escalated following Saturday’s events. Footage from the protest shows police beating participants, while other reports indicate several journalists had been obstructed in their coverage of the event. Dozens of students have been detained in the days surrounding the protest, with reports of home searches and families being denied information on their whereabouts.

In response to the repression, decentralized resistance actions erupted in several localities. Protesters blocked roads and set up barricades at pedestrian crossings. These interventions led to further police deployment, with clashes recorded at many action points. It appears these actions might continue in the coming days.

Some political analysts interviewed by Mašina suggest the intensified police response signals growing anxiety within the ruling party about being forced to call – and lose – a new round of elections. Meanwhile, student groups have called trade unions to launch a general strike to back the protest demands.