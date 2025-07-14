President Donald Trump asked African nations to accept deported migrants from the United States. The proposal has stirred controversy, with Nigeria firmly rejecting the offer.

The Trump administration has opened a new front in its hardline immigration policy, pushing several African countries to accept deported migrants from the United States, many of whom are not nationals of the countries they would be sent to.

In a series of quiet diplomatic overtures, the US has approached governments across the continent with proposals to host deportees, including individuals with alleged criminal convictions. So far, South Sudan has reportedly accepted eight deportees from the US, only one of whom is actually South Sudanese.

Nigeria pushes back, Rwanda in negotiations

Among the countries now in talks with Washington is Rwanda, a country that has already drawn international scrutiny for its previous failed migration deal with the United Kingdom. The US-Rwanda agreement has not yet been finalized.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has rejected similar overtures. During a recent high-profile meeting between Donald Trump and leaders from Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Gabon, and Nigeria, Trump reportedly asked the leaders if they would accept migrants from other countries. Some countries, like Liberia, expressed willingness to consider the proposal; Liberia has reportedly begun preparing to receive a number of deportees in its capital.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has rejected the proposal outright. In an interview with Channels Television, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yussuf Tuggar dismissed the idea of accepting deportees from the US, particularly those reportedly being deported directly from US prisons.

“It would be difficult for a country like Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners,” Tuggar said. Quoting the iconic US rap group Public Enemy, he added, “Flavor Flav has problems of his own. I can’t do nothing for you, man!”

“Nigeria has enough problems of its own,” Tuggar continued. “We cannot take in Venezuelan deportees. We already have a population of over 230 million people.”

A disturbing pattern of outsourced deportation

The practice of deporting migrants to other countries, often with little regard for their citizenship or ties, has raised serious human rights concerns. The US has used similar tactics in Latin America, deporting migrants to countries like El Salvador without proper lawful procedures.

The focus on Africa suggests an emerging pattern: powerful nations using financial or political leverage to transform African countries into holding grounds for migrants, in a process that reduces migrants to bargaining chips in global politics.

Ignoring the real crisis

Analysts argue that by framing migration as a crisis, both Western and African leaders are deflecting from the real, systemic issues driving displacement — including deepening global inequality, mass youth unemployment, climate change, and persistent regional conflicts.

Rather than tackling these root causes, such deportation deals merely reinforce a global system of racialized migration control. They allow Western nations to externalize their border enforcement while some African governments trade sovereignty and dignity for economic or diplomatic gain.

While Nigeria has refused the deal for now, it’s worrying that other African countries like Rwanda, South Sudan, and Liberia are willing to engage in negotiation about a troubling expansion of outsourced deportation practices that violate basic human rights principles.