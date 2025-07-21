“To protect both immigrant families and the freedoms of every Coloradan, we must dismantle this surveillance system,” say organizers

Denver-based activists are seeking to shut off Flock ALPR (Automated License Plate Recognition) cameras in their city after reports indicate that the footage collected is being used for ICE arrests and to infringe on abortion rights.

Flock ALPR cameras take photos of the license plates of passing cars, and are used by law enforcement throughout the country to track down vehicles.

According to data reviewed by 404 Media, although Flock does not have a direct contract with ICE, the agency obtains data from Flock cameras through requests made to local law enforcement. Data obtained by 404 Media reveals that state and local law enforcement are digging through ALPR data whether acting on federal orders, doing “informal” favors for federal agents, or potential for immigration enforcement.

Multiple datasets obtained by 404 Media revealed that a sheriff’s office in Texas searched data from over 83,000 ALPR cameras in order to track down one woman suspected of obtaining an abortion. Texas authorities and lawmakers have one of the worst track records in the country when it comes to abortion rights, implementing and enforcing some of the harshest bans, arresting midwives, and attempting to fine an out-of-state doctor for allegedly prescribing abortion pills.

“Flock’s mass surveillance is unacceptable in our communities,” says Julian Camera, lead organizer at the ACLU of Colorado. “This technology risks exposing our most sensitive activities, including if we go to a protest, if we seek an abortion, or if we attend immigration court. As the Trump administration expands its unlawful and abusive overreach, it’s time to shut the cameras off for good.”

Denver-based activists held a press conference on Monday, July 21, to call on Mayor Mike Johnston to turn off Flock cameras within the city. These activists point to Denver City Council’s vote from back on May 5 to not renew Flock’s contract with the city, however point out that the Mayor has exploited a loophole in Denver’s contracting process to keep the cameras turned on for months since then.

On July 18, Denver activists delivered a petition with over 1,200 signatures, calling on Mayor Johnston to turn off Flock cameras. The petition was supported by a wide array of Colorado immigrant rights organizations and civil liberties groups, including the ACLU of Colorado, the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, and the Denver Justice Project.

Last month, Austin-based activists marked a victory when the Texas city ended its use of ALPRs. Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) Austin Executive Director Kevin Welch attributed the decision by the city to “what happens when a coalition of activist groups come together in common cause and stand in solidarity against the expansion of the surveillance state.”

“Flock erodes constitutional protections for everyone. Local law enforcement’s partnership with ICE via these databases normalizes unchecked surveillance, harming immigrant communities first while ultimately threatening everyone’s rights. To protect both immigrant families and the freedoms of every Coloradan, we must dismantle this surveillance system,” say lead organizers with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.