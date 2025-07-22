Since 1871, the Durham Miners’ Gala has celebrated community, international solidarity, and working-class life – a living movement demanding a better future for all. In this year’s edition, over 200,000 trade unionists and workers gathered and denounced the rightward turn of the Labour Party and its role in suppressing progressives and the movement for Palestine.
Tens of thousands gather at Europe’s largest trade union event — Durham Miners’ Gala
Throughout the 2025 Durham Miners’ Gala, participants condemned the role of the Labour government in pursuing anti-people policies.