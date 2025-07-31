Unfreedom Day hits at the heart of South Africa’s unfinished democratic project

Solidarity with the people of Palestine and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo were central to this year’s Unfreedom Day actions with protestors marching with flags calling for an immediate end to apartheid and genocide.

July 31, 2025 by Peoples Dispatch

On 25 April, 2025, thousands of members and supporters of the shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo marched through the streets of Durban, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa to commemorate UnFreedom Day. Street traders, hostel dwellers, environmental justice activists, fisher folk, taxi drivers, farm dwellers, unemployed peoples and more marched from Curries Fountain to the Durban City Hall, where a memorandum of demands was handed over to the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Abahlali’s “Unfreedom Day” is a sharp critique that hits at the heart of South Africa’s unfinished democratic project. AbM insists that true freedom means access to land, housing, food, and dignity – not just the right to vote. Unfreedom Day actions were also held in Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces. Solidarity with the people of Palestine and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo were central to this year’s Unfreedom Day actions with protestors marching with flags calling for an immediate end to apartheid and genocide. Significantly this year marks Abahlali baseMjondolo’s twenty year anniversary.


All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
Share on Facebook Share
Share on Twitter Tweet
Share on Reddit Share
Share on Whatsapp Share
Send email Mail
Print this Print