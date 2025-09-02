During the SCO summit on Monday, Iran also pushed for the organization to play a more active and assertive role in peacebuilding in the region and beyond.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that his country is always ready for diplomatic solutions to its nuclear issue. The failure of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran in June this year shows the limits of military might in resolving the issue, he emphasized.

Diplomatic solutions to all disputes are preferred as the “failed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime has shown that military options are ineffective and will face the heroic resistance of the Iranian people,” Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian was addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit at Tianjin in China on Monday, September 1. Apart from its member states, more than a dozen other countries of the SCO plus also attended.

Though the US has also expressed its willingness to initiate talks with Iran, it has failed to ensure there will be no military action during the talks as has been demanded by the Iranians.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran in June happened after five rounds of negotiations had been concluded between the US and Iran and the sixth round was scheduled within days.

Pezeshkian also cautioned the European countries against their attempts to invoke “snapback sanctions”, claiming any such move “will only complicate the situation further and increase tensions.”

Despite Iran’s repeated warnings, three European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or simply the 2015 Iran deal, wrote a formal letter to the UN Security Council to launch a 30-day process to reimpose international sanctions against Iran on August 28.

The UN had withdrawn all international sanctions against Iran through a resolution 2231 after the signing of the JCPOA. If the UNSC accepts the EU’s letter it would mean the reimposition of all international sanctions against Iran.

Although Iran has called the EU’s move “illegal and regrettable” and against any diplomatic solution, it has remained open for talks.

On Monday, Pezeshkian advised “the US and Europe to abandon confrontation based solutions and turn to diplomacy to achieve a balanced and fair solution.”

Pezeshkian hoped that the SCO would play a more active role in peacebuilding initiatives, including resolving the longstanding issues in the West Asia region.

Russia and China were the original signatories of the JCPOA along with E3, the US, and Iran.

SCO’s role is resolving Palestinian issue

Pezeshkian claimed that “as one of the most important independent justice seeking institutions in the world”, the SCO “should particularly have a clear and comprehensive plan for managing the longstanding crisis in the West Asia region and addressing the painful issue of the targeted killing and starvation of the innocent people in Gaza and throughout Palestine.”

He noted that “what is happening in Gaza today is undoubtedly a stain on the history of humanity and a difficult test for all people and governments witnessing these brutal [Israeli] crimes.”

More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 100,000 have been wounded since October 2023 due to Israel’s war in Gaza. Almost all 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are displaced due to the deliberate targeting of their homes by the Israeli forces.

The UN has failed to stop Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and to protect the Palestinians, despite adopting numerous resolutions demanding a ceasefire. Israel has also violated resolutions demanding better access to humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza with full impunity. This failure has resulted in deaths from starvation and famine in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Pezeshkian underlined that there will be no “peace and justice” in the world without finding a “just solution” to the Palestinian issue.

The Iranian president claimed that his country has always been in favor of free elections with the participation of all original inhabitants of Palestine “to realize the right to self-determination as the most fundamental principle of international law.”

The SCO adopted the Tianjin declaration at the end of the summit which condemned the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and reiterated the demand for the right to self determination for the Palestinians.