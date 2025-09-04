The Gaza Tribunal was launched in London on September 4, 2025, to expose the British government’s role in Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip. It follows a bill presented earlier this year by independent MP Jeremy Corbyn, calling for a formal inquiry but was ultimately blocked by Keir Starmer’s government in July.

Since October 2023, numerous reports have documented British complicity in the genocide in Gaza. They range from warnings over ongoing exports of F-35 jet parts used to bomb schools and hospitals, to accounts of intelligence shared with the Israeli occupation that facilitated attacks on civilian infrastructure. These revelations have sparked regular mobilizations, with thousands demanding accountability from the government and an end to the genocide.

Despite the pressure, Starmer and his ministers have repeatedly avoided explaining or halting support for Israel. “Israel has not been able to carry out these atrocities alone,” Corbyn wrote in The Morning Star. “Instead, it has relied on the military, economic and political support from governments around the world, including our own.”

The tribunal will hear testimonies from health workers who volunteered in Gaza during the genocide, Palestinian journalists who have reported from the ground, and legal experts such as UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. On the opening day, witnesses included Dr. Nick Maynard, a surgeon with years of experience volunteering in Gaza, and Abubaker Abed, a media worker forced to leave under Israeli threats. Both spoke about the devastation caused since 2023, including systematic destruction of infrastructure and famine.

Abed placed the ongoing assaults in the context of the decades-long occupation, while Dr. Maynard described operating on dozens of teenagers shot by Israeli forces while waiting in line for aid during his latest mission at Nasser Hospital. The injuries, he explained, showed clear patterns: one day victims arrived with wounds to the head and neck, another day with chest injuries, and then with abdominal trauma. His and other testimonies emphasized the calculated nature of the attacks, pointing to a clear intent to exterminate and ethnically cleanse Gaza. Meanwhile, Britain and other European governments have continued to turn a blind eye, focusing instead on criminalizing Palestine solidarity movements.

Read more: British parliament votes to ban Palestine Action despite public outcry

On Friday, the second day of the tribunal, more space will be given to exposing the depth of British involvement, despite Labour’s attempts to avoid the issue. “Just like Iraq, the government is doing everything it can to protect itself from scrutiny,” Corbyn said ahead of the launch. “Just like Iraq, it will not succeed in its attempts to suffocate the truth. We will uncover the full scale of British complicity in genocide – and we will bring about justice for the people of Palestine.”