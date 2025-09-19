For a Free Palestine: Ghanaians unite to demand cancellation of “Israeli Film Festival”

Hundreds of Ghanaian organizations demanded the cancellation of the “Israeli Film Festival” saying that it serves to “whitewash genocide and apartheid”

September 19, 2025 by Kate Janse Van Rensburg
Ghana protest film festival
In solidarity with the people of Palestine, various representatives of organizations picket against the Israeli Film Festival outside Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall, Ghana, September 17, 2025. Photo: Pan African Television

A coalition of nearly 400 organizations and prominent individuals in Ghana launched a campaign to cancel the “Israeli Film Festival,” scheduled from September 16-20, 2025, at Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall. The campaign, which included a public letter, called on Silverbird to withdraw from hosting the event and for all sponsors to pull out immediately.

The organizers of the “Cancel Israeli Film Festival” campaign described the event as “Zionist propaganda” and an attempt to “whitewash genocide and apartheid” in the context of the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. “It is breathtaking hypocrisy that Silverbird, having just screened the anti-apartheid film “Comrade Tambo’s London Recruits” on 7 September, now seeks to celebrate the “culture” of today’s worst apartheid state,” read the statement. The organizers said that providing a platform for Israeli cultural expression equals “complicity in crimes against humanity.”

With Palestinian flags flying high, the coalition peacefully picketed at the Silverbird Cinema during the festival dates to urge public support for the boycott. The campaign called on all sponsors, including SAF STL, Amandi Foundation, Rolider, Sienna Services, EON, and the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMac), to withdraw their support. The involvement of UniMac, a publicly-funded institution, was singled out as particularly “disgraceful.” Campaigners warned that if the festival proceeds, they will initiate a boycott of all companies and institutions involved.

Member of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Victoria Wilson, who was at the picket, said, “We are against the genocide that Israel is committing. We are going to be picketing here throughout the film festival with a message that says Palestine must be free. Until the genocide stops, we are going to champion the cause of the freedom of the Palestinian people.”

“The reason I am here today is because I am human and I believe in humanity. I do not believe in genocide against any people. I don’t believe in occupying land. I don’t believe in settlers going in on stolen land and ethnically cleansing people,” said Susie Rundle, another protestor against the Israeli Film Festival.

The campaign also highlighted Ghana’s historical anti-imperialist stance and record of solidarity with liberation movements, arguing that the festival is an insult to the country’s values. This campaign aligns itself with a growing global movement of outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It is supported by a wide range of leading Ghanaian public figures, artists, academics, journalists, activists, students and organizations.

List of endorsing individuals: 

  1. ​​Kwesi Pratt Jnr. – Veteran journalist and Social Justice commentator
  2. Emile Short – Former Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)
  3. Nii Kwate Owoo – Celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker
  4. Audrey Gadzekpo – Renowned academic and public intellectual
  5. Dzodzi Tsikata – Distinguished scholar and activist
  6. Yao Graham – Coordinator, Third World Network-Africa
  7. Kwame Karikari – Media freedom advocate, Wisconsin International University College
  8. Oliver Barker-Vormawor – Democracy Hub leader
  9. Hardi Yakubu – Youth Leader and Coordinator, Africans Rising Movement
  10. Akyaaba Addai-Sebo – Pan-Africanist and human rights campaigner
  11. Bright Ackwerh – Leading visual artist
  12. Chris Atim – historic Ghanaian student leader and respected Health Economist
  13. Kwame Mfodwo – Public intellectual
  14. Akunu Dake – Activist and strategist
  15. Dr. Sylvia Bawa – Academic and feminist activist
  16. Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo – Scholar and gender advocate
  17. Kwasi Adu-Amankwah – Trade unionist and civil society leader
  18. Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh – Intellectual and celebrated Gender Equality Champion
  19. Wanlov Kubolor – Major artiste and music star
  20. Dede Amanor-Wilks – Campaigning Journalist and Economic Historian

List of Endorsing Groups

  1. Ghanaians Against Genocide
  2. Justice and Freedom 4 Palestine
  3. Legon Palestine Solidarity Activists
  4. All-Africa People’s Revolutionary Party
  5. Humanists Association of Ghana
  6. Economic Fighters League
  7. Socialist Students and Workers Solidarity Network
  8. Jamaica Affairs Ghana
  9. Rastafari Council
  10. International Socialists of Ghana
  11. African Institute of Strategic Studies (AISS)
  12. Democracy Hub
  13. Africa Water Justice Network
  14. Ghana Water Justice Platform
  15. Tax Justice Coalition Ghana
  16. Rightify Ghana
  17. Socialist Movement of Ghana
  18. Palestine Solidarity Committee
  19. Kubolor Foundation
  20. Venceremos Development Consult
  21. Handala Resiste
  22. Pan African Heritage Youth Movement
  23. Drama Queens
  24. Feminist activists (various)
  25. LGBT+ Rights Ghana
  26. FemInStyle Africa
  27. African Continental Unity Party (ACUP)
  28. Speak Out Now Socialists
  29. Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Ghana
  30. Red Vests Movement
  31. Ubuntu Reading Group
  32. Ukombozi Library
  33. Free Palestine Movement in South Africa
  34. SCONET Pan Afro Media
  35. Laboratory Art Studios (Kumasi)
  36. African Youth Improvement Foundation
  37. Activista Ghana
  38. Socialist Students and Workers Network (University of Ghana)
  39. The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG)
  40. GCA – Ghana Caribbean Association
    (and many other collectives and foundations as per the full signatures list)

—————————————–

Kate Janse Van Rensburg is a member of the Pan Africanism Today Secretariat. 


