The protesters opposing the government formation efforts of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stormed the high security Green Zone in Baghdad to demand the cancellation of his prime ministership.

The political crisis escalated in Iraq as supporters of Muqtada Al-Sadr stormed the parliament and began an indefinite sit-in on Sunday, July 31. The protesters who are opposing the government formation efforts of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani claimed that consensus-based government formation and the sectarian quota of power sharing are the core reasons for inefficiency and widespread corruption in the country.