Sadrists occupy Iraqi parliament

The protesters opposing the government formation efforts of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stormed the high security Green Zone in Baghdad to demand the cancellation of his prime ministership.

August 03, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

The political crisis escalated in Iraq as supporters of Muqtada Al-Sadr stormed the parliament and began an indefinite sit-in on Sunday, July 31. The protesters who are opposing the government formation efforts of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani claimed that consensus-based government formation and the sectarian quota of power sharing are the core reasons for inefficiency and widespread corruption in the country.

               

