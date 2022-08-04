In this episode, we bring you stories of arms sales amid the ceasefire extension in Yemen, responses to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, massacres in Colombia and closure of border posts in Gaza

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at the major potential arms sales approved by the US State Department to Saudi Arabia and the UAE amid the fragile truce in Yemen; statements issued by progressive governments in Latin America condemning the provocative visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan despite repeated warnings by China; fresh reports of massacres and targeted killings of Indigenous leaders and peace signatories in Colombia; and the shutting down of the Erez and Karem Abu Salem crossings with Gaza in yet another act of illegal collective punishment by Israel.