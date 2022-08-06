Thiru Balasubramaniam of Knowledge Ecology International talks about debates on intellectual property in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the role of the World Intellectual Property Organization

Thiru Balasubramaniam of Knowledge Ecology International and Gargeya Telakapalli of the People’s Health Movement discuss the recent debates around intellectual property rights in the context of access to medicines and health for all. They specifically address the role of the World Intellectual Property Organization and also look at a recent resolution regarding access and equity at the Human Rights Council. Thiru Balasubramaniam also talks about how people’s understanding of patents has changed during the period of the pandemic.