The Pandemic Age and the debates around intellectual property

Thiru Balasubramaniam of Knowledge Ecology International talks about debates on intellectual property in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the role of the World Intellectual Property Organization

August 06, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

Thiru Balasubramaniam of Knowledge Ecology International and Gargeya Telakapalli of the People’s Health Movement discuss the recent debates around intellectual property rights in the context of access to medicines and health for all. They specifically address the role of the World Intellectual Property Organization and also look at a recent resolution regarding access and equity at the Human Rights Council. Thiru Balasubramaniam also talks about how people’s understanding of patents has changed during the period of the pandemic.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
