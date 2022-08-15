Mapping Faultlines: 1 year of Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan and the US trail of disaster

NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the situation in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s takeover. He explains the role of the US and NATO in perpetuating the crisis in the war-torn country

August 15, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In this episode, NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha talks about the situation of Afghanistan one year after the Taliban seized power. He explains the role of the US in blocking the money of the people of Afghanistan and how the US-led operation was another instance of it destroying a country and the region. He also talks about the state of NATO after it moved on to a new war in Ukraine.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
