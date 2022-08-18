Daily Round-up | Lula, Bolsonaro launch campaigns on for Brazil presidency & other stories

In today’s episode, we bring you stories of the presidential elections in Brazil, the killing of Palestinian children by Israel and organizing by nurses in the US State of Minnesota

August 18, 2022 by Peoples Dispatch

In today’s episode of the Daily Round-up we look at Lula, Bolsonaro launching campaigns on for Brazil presidency; Israeli fire killing 6 Palestinian children; Israel extending child prisoner Ahmed Manasra’s solitary confinement; and Minnesota nurses voting to take strike action.

               

All text content published on peoplesdispatch.org is the property of Peoples Dispatch and is under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 (CC BY-SA) license.
For license to republish any audio, video or image content, please get in touch with the Peoples Dispatch Team.
